Buy or Sell SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) went down by -6.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.15. The company’s stock price has collected -14.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/20/22 that Chinese Firms Flee U.S. Commercial Real-Estate Market After Big Property Bets Sour

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE :SLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for SL Green Realty Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.41, which is $13.03 above the current price. SLG currently public float of 62.99M and currently shorts hold a 13.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLG was 1.13M shares.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG stocks went down by -14.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.04% and a quarterly performance of -22.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.56% for SLG stocks with a simple moving average of -35.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Sector Underperform.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $34 based on the research report published on December 06th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SLG, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

SLG Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -51.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from BURTON EDWIN T III, who sale 3,476 shares at the price of $81.40 back on Feb 17. After this action, BURTON EDWIN T III now owns 0 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $282,946 using the latest closing price.

HATKOFF CRAIG M, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 3,560 shares at $77.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that HATKOFF CRAIG M is holding 3,616 shares at $275,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.04 for the present operating margin

+31.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for SL Green Realty Corp. stands at +54.90. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.20 for asset returns.