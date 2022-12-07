Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) went up by 1.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE :ADC) Right Now?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADC is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Agree Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.70, which is $4.29 above the current price. ADC currently public float of 87.15M and currently shorts hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADC was 866.23K shares.

ADC’s Market Performance

ADC stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.57% and a quarterly performance of -6.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Agree Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.58% for ADC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ADC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $78 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADC reach a price target of $78, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for ADC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to ADC, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

ADC Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.78. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who purchase 213 shares at the price of $68.09 back on Apr 08. After this action, RAKOLTA JOHN JR now owns 213 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $14,503 using the latest closing price.

Agree Joey, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 1,560 shares at $64.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Agree Joey is holding 482,848 shares at $100,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.19 for the present operating margin

+59.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corporation stands at +35.93. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.