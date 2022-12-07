A Lesson to Learn: TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) went up by 81.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.13. The company’s stock price has collected -2.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RNAZ) Right Now?

RNAZ currently public float of 8.67M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNAZ was 694.62K shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ stocks went down by -2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.62% and a quarterly performance of -59.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.25% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.27% for RNAZ stocks with a simple moving average of -51.87% for the last 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares surge +16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +65.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4862. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -83.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -104.90, with -89.60 for asset returns.