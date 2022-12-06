Why Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) went up by 6.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected -1.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :COSM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COSM is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cosmos Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

COSM currently public float of 45.12M and currently shorts hold a 14.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COSM was 46.57M shares.

COSM’s Market Performance

COSM stocks went down by -1.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 562.79% and a quarterly performance of 66.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.71% for Cosmos Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 113.01% for COSM stocks with a simple moving average of -37.13% for the last 200 days.

COSM Trading at 194.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.91%, as shares surge +576.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +154.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COSM fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2919. In addition, Cosmos Holdings Inc. saw -83.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COSM starting from Siokas Grigorios, who purchase 801,261 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Nov 28. After this action, Siokas Grigorios now owns 20,135,429 shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc., valued at $497,984 using the latest closing price.

Siokas Grigorios, the Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings Inc., purchase 12,500,000 shares at $0.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Siokas Grigorios is holding 19,334,168 shares at $1,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.06 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cosmos Holdings Inc. stands at -14.16. Equity return is now at value -772.10, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.