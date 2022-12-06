We Analyzed the Future Direction of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX), Here is What We Found

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) went up by 19.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.99. The company’s stock price has collected 14.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :YMTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YMTX is at 0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. YMTX currently public float of 8.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMTX was 34.37K shares.

YMTX’s Market Performance

YMTX stocks went up by 14.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.19% and a quarterly performance of 17.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.65% for YMTX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.86% for the last 200 days.

YMTX Trading at 21.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMTX rose by +14.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7800. In addition, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. saw -30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YMTX starting from Peters Richard, who sale 4,584 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jul 05. After this action, Peters Richard now owns 100,918 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,476 using the latest closing price.

Epstein Marie, the Principal Accounting Officer of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,806 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Epstein Marie is holding 10,859 shares at $2,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-481.66 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stands at -491.09. Equity return is now at value -263.30, with -107.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.