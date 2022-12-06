We Analyzed the Future Direction of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), Here is What We Found

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) went up by 11.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.41. The company’s stock price has collected 31.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE :TUYA) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $1.54, which is $1.5 above the current price. TUYA currently public float of 374.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUYA was 606.27K shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

TUYA stocks went up by 31.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.88% and a quarterly performance of 11.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.09% for Tuya Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.63% for TUYA stocks with a simple moving average of -36.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUYA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TUYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at 40.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +43.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +31.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0536. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -78.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.00 for asset returns.