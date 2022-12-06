We Analyzed the Future Direction of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), Here is What We Found

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s stock price has collected 8.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.40 x from its present earnings ratio.

ALGM currently public float of 87.51M and currently shorts hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 747.44K shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stocks went up by 8.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.96% and a quarterly performance of 44.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.84% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.78% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of 32.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +24.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.43. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Doogue Michael, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Doogue Michael now owns 151,219 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $232,486 using the latest closing price.

Doogue Michael, the SVP, CTO of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., sale 24,276 shares at $29.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Doogue Michael is holding 158,719 shares at $710,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.