Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) went up by 13.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.79. The company’s stock price has collected 13.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE :WDH) Right Now?

WDH currently public float of 306.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WDH was 173.56K shares.

WDH’s Market Performance

WDH stocks went up by 13.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.71% and a quarterly performance of 55.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Waterdrop Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.65% for WDH stocks with a simple moving average of 38.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WDH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WDH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.10 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WDH reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for WDH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

WDH Trading at 34.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +22.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDH rose by +13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5725. In addition, Waterdrop Inc. saw 32.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WDH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.11 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waterdrop Inc. stands at -49.10. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -4.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.