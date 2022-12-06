Wall Street Pummels United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) After Recent Earnings Report

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/22 that UPS Beats Earnings Estimates. That’s a Relief.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

UPS currently public float of 729.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 3.25M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.46% and a quarterly performance of -7.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for United Parcel Service Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.42% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $197. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 25th of the current year.

UPS Trading at 6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.39. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw -15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Gutmann Kathleen M., who sale 21,307 shares at the price of $204.51 back on Aug 11. After this action, Gutmann Kathleen M. now owns 102,591 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $4,357,435 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KEVIN M, the Chief Marketing Officer of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 23,366 shares at $193.31 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that WARREN KEVIN M is holding 0 shares at $4,516,904 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+17.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +13.26. Equity return is now at value 71.10, with 16.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.