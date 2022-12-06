Wall Street Pummels Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.02. The company’s stock price has collected 3.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that U.S. Pushes to Keep B-52 Bombers Going

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE :RTX) Right Now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RTX is at 1.13.

The average price from analysts is $105.51, which is $3.77 above the current price. RTX currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RTX was 5.01M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX stocks went up by 3.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.20% and a quarterly performance of 15.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Raytheon Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.41% for RTX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RTX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

RTX Trading at 11.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.70. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw 16.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Eddy Shane G, who sale 3,343 shares at the price of $95.53 back on Nov 03. After this action, Eddy Shane G now owns 24,176 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $319,347 using the latest closing price.

Calio Christopher T., the Chief Operating Officer of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 1,697 shares at $94.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Calio Christopher T. is holding 44,562 shares at $159,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +6.06. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.