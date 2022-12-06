Wall Street Pummels Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) After Recent Earnings Report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.65. The company’s stock price has collected 0.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE :EPD) Right Now?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPD is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.78, which is $7.08 above the current price. EPD currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPD was 5.39M shares.

EPD’s Market Performance

EPD stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly performance of -6.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.48% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.44% for EPD stocks with a simple moving average of -4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPD stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for EPD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EPD in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $29 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPD reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for EPD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2022.

EPD Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPD rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPD starting from Rutherford John R, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.88 back on Nov 23. After this action, Rutherford John R now owns 123,941 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., valued at $248,824 using the latest closing price.

Rutherford John R, the Director of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., purchase 6,500 shares at $25.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Rutherford John R is holding 113,941 shares at $167,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at +11.07. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.