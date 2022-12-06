Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) went down by -10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/05/21 that Gene Therapy Is a Huge Opportunity. It Pays to be Patient.

Is It Worth Investing in Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VERV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Verve Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.57, which is $28.08 above the current price. VERV currently public float of 55.52M and currently shorts hold a 17.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERV was 1.02M shares.

VERV’s Market Performance

VERV stocks went down by -1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.73% and a quarterly performance of -41.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.24% for Verve Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.01% for VERV stocks with a simple moving average of -15.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERV reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for VERV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to VERV, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

VERV Trading at -28.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares sank -31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV fell by -1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.05. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Bellinger Andrew, who sale 865 shares at the price of $22.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, Bellinger Andrew now owns 6,629 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc., valued at $19,852 using the latest closing price.

Dorval Allison, the Chief Financial Officer of Verve Therapeutics Inc., sale 554 shares at $22.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dorval Allison is holding 2,186 shares at $12,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.67.