The Chart for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went down by -4.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected -1.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 273.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.06.

UEC currently public float of 358.78M and currently shorts hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 8.79M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went down by -1.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.08% and a quarterly performance of -15.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.38% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.92% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.