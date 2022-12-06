The Chart for Hecla Mining Company (HL) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) went down by -6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.66. The company’s stock price has collected 10.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE :HL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HL is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hecla Mining Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $0.42 above the current price. HL currently public float of 562.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HL was 8.55M shares.

HL’s Market Performance

HL stocks went up by 10.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.65% and a quarterly performance of 39.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.62% for Hecla Mining Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for HL stocks with a simple moving average of 8.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

HL Trading at 16.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +10.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.08. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.80 for asset returns.