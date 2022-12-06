SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $375.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/22 that SolarEdge Stock Tumbles. Why Analysts Think the Pain Will Be Over Soon.

Is It Worth Investing in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :SEDG) Right Now?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 154.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEDG is at 1.27.

SEDG currently public float of 55.33M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEDG was 1.15M shares.

SEDG’s Market Performance

SEDG stocks went up by 6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.61% and a quarterly performance of 12.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.51% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.59% for SEDG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEDG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEDG stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SEDG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEDG in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $360 based on the research report published on December 05th of the current year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEDG reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for SEDG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

SEDG Trading at 27.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +43.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEDG rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.73. In addition, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEDG starting from Lando Zvi, who sale 63 shares at the price of $295.98 back on Dec 01. After this action, Lando Zvi now owns 45,231 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., valued at $18,647 using the latest closing price.

Adest Meir, the VP, Core Technologies of SolarEdge Technologies Inc., sale 63 shares at $295.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Adest Meir is holding 154,748 shares at $18,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEDG

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.