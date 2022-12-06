Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) went up by 6.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price has collected 17.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :LX) Right Now?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LX is at 0.53.

LX currently public float of 38.72M and currently shorts hold a 7.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LX was 653.78K shares.

LX’s Market Performance

LX stocks went up by 17.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.30% and a quarterly performance of 5.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.00% for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.83% for LX stocks with a simple moving average of -15.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LX reach a price target of $4.30. The rating they have provided for LX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

LX Trading at 15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +32.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX rose by +17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6110. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw -52.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.