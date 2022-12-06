Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) went up by 11.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.70. The company’s stock price has collected 9.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ :DRS) Right Now?

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 98.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRS is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Leonardo DRS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $3.22 above the current price. DRS currently public float of 188.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRS was 309.35K shares.

DRS’s Market Performance

DRS stocks went up by 9.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly performance of 7.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Leonardo DRS Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.65% for DRS stocks with a simple moving average of -6.16% for the last 200 days.

DRS Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRS fell by -1.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Leonardo DRS Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRS

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.