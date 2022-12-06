Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s stock price has collected 10.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE :HIMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.72, which is $1.34 above the current price. HIMS currently public float of 156.41M and currently shorts hold a 10.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMS was 1.76M shares.

HIMS’s Market Performance

HIMS stocks went up by 10.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.76% and a quarterly performance of 12.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Hims & Hers Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.92% for HIMS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on November 08th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIMS reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for HIMS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIMS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 17th of the current year.

HIMS Trading at 27.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +57.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS rose by +10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.96. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Boughton Soleil, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, Boughton Soleil now owns 308,271 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc., valued at $11,600 using the latest closing price.

Boughton Soleil, the Chief Legal Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Boughton Soleil is holding 310,271 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.31 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at -39.60. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.