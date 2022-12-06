Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) went up by 19.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX :FOXO) Right Now?

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX:FOXO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for FOXO Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FOXO currently public float of 24.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FOXO was 1.20M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.62% and a quarterly performance of -94.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.00% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.86% for FOXO stocks with a simple moving average of -92.54% for the last 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -36.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5392. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -94.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FOXO Technologies Inc. stands at +78.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.