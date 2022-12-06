Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) went down by -8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/22 that United Airlines Puts Down Deposit on Flying Taxis

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE :ACHR) Right Now?

ACHR currently public float of 129.86M and currently shorts hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACHR was 1.35M shares.

ACHR’s Market Performance

ACHR stocks went up by 2.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.41% and a quarterly performance of -33.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for Archer Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for ACHR stocks with a simple moving average of -33.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ACHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ACHR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 11th of the current year.

ACHR Trading at -12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -14.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.54. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw -61.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Adcock Brett, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Dec 01. After this action, Adcock Brett now owns 0 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $310,440 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 120,000 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $278,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

Equity return is now at value -41.80, with -37.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.67.