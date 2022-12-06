Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.80. The company’s stock price has collected 4.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/03/22 that Starbucks Rings Up Record Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ :SBUX) Right Now?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is at 0.90.

SBUX currently public float of 1.15B and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBUX was 8.28M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX stocks went up by 4.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.28% and a quarterly performance of 22.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Starbucks Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.13% for SBUX stocks with a simple moving average of 22.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $106 based on the research report published on December 05th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBUX reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for SBUX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to SBUX, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

SBUX Trading at 13.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.15. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Conway Michael Aaron, who sale 15,320 shares at the price of $99.14 back on Nov 23. After this action, Conway Michael Aaron now owns 68,579 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $1,518,809 using the latest closing price.

ALLISON RICHARD E JR, the Director of Starbucks Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $92.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that ALLISON RICHARD E JR is holding 23,658 shares at $925,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +10.18. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.