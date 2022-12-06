Is a Correction Looming Ahead for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) went down by -5.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected 2.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE :AG) Right Now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4500.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.54, which is $1.36 above the current price. AG currently public float of 239.70M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AG was 7.45M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.39% and a quarterly performance of 25.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for First Majestic Silver Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.91% for AG stocks with a simple moving average of -2.77% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at 5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.27. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corp. saw -18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.01 for the present operating margin

+16.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at -0.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.