Here’s Our Rant About The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) went up by 9.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.61. The company’s stock price has collected 9.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE :LEV) Right Now?

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for The Lion Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.78, which is $1.31 above the current price. LEV currently public float of 82.27M and currently shorts hold a 12.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEV was 1.15M shares.

LEV’s Market Performance

LEV stocks went up by 9.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.92% and a quarterly performance of -22.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.43% for The Lion Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.29% for LEV stocks with a simple moving average of -40.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEV reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LEV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to LEV, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 29th of the current year.

LEV Trading at 4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, The Lion Electric Company saw -69.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.