Ferguson plc (FERG) Just Got Our Attention

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.67. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE :FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.26.

FERG currently public float of 207.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FERG was 1.40M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.69% and a quarterly performance of 1.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.67% for Ferguson plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.21% for FERG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FERG reach a price target of $194. The rating they have provided for FERG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

FERG Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.35. In addition, Ferguson plc saw -35.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. Equity return is now at value 44.30, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.