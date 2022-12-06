Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Just Got Our Attention

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -5.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.28. The company’s stock price has collected -4.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Datadog Stock Is Surging. The Company ‘Is at Full Power.’

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $111.88, which is $40.74 above the current price. DDOG currently public float of 263.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.54M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -4.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.33% and a quarterly performance of -23.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.84% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -33.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -12.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.42. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Agarwal Amit, who sale 8,528 shares at the price of $74.63 back on Dec 02. After this action, Agarwal Amit now owns 168,039 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $636,463 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Matthew, the Director of Datadog Inc., purchase 19,702 shares at $70.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Jacobson Matthew is holding 617,503 shares at $1,387,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.86 for the present operating margin

+77.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.02. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.