Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) went up by 8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s stock price has collected 13.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ :CTLP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTLP is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cantaloupe Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $5.15 above the current price. CTLP currently public float of 65.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTLP was 415.07K shares.

CTLP’s Market Performance

CTLP stocks went up by 13.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.62% and a quarterly performance of -30.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Cantaloupe Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.49% for CTLP stocks with a simple moving average of -25.94% for the last 200 days.

CTLP Trading at 14.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc. saw -56.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Harris Ian Jiro, who purchase 4,679 shares at the price of $4.80 back on Jun 16. After this action, Harris Ian Jiro now owns 106,100 shares of Cantaloupe Inc., valued at $22,459 using the latest closing price.

Venkatesan Ravi, the Chief Operating Officer of Cantaloupe Inc., purchase 10,500 shares at $4.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Venkatesan Ravi is holding 80,583 shares at $50,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.71 for the present operating margin

+29.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc. stands at -0.83. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.