Buy or Sell TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) went up by 15.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.50. The company’s stock price has collected 21.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ :TXMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TXMD is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$0.12 below the current price. TXMD currently public float of 8.39M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXMD was 70.14K shares.

TXMD’s Market Performance

TXMD stocks went up by 21.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of -36.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for TherapeuticsMD Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.24% for TXMD stocks with a simple moving average of -44.20% for the last 200 days.

TXMD Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.54%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXMD rose by +21.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, TherapeuticsMD Inc. saw -71.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXMD starting from Rubric Capital Management LP, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $1000.00 back on Oct 28. After this action, Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 29,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc., valued at $7,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Rubric Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of TherapeuticsMD Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $1000.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Rubric Capital Management LP is holding 22,000 shares at $7,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.75 for the present operating margin

+78.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stands at -198.29. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.