Buy or Sell Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.60. The company’s stock price has collected 20.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ :PXS) Right Now?

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXS is at -0.60.

PXS currently public float of 4.82M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXS was 137.13K shares.

PXS’s Market Performance

PXS stocks went up by 20.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.63% and a quarterly performance of 73.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Pyxis Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.46% for PXS stocks with a simple moving average of 77.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PXS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXS reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for PXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to PXS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PXS Trading at 26.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +12.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXS rose by +20.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Pyxis Tankers Inc. saw 200.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.16 for the present operating margin

-7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pyxis Tankers Inc. stands at -48.69. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.