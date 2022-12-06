Buy or Sell JOYY Inc. (YY) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.14. The company’s stock price has collected 14.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ :YY) Right Now?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YY is at 0.60.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

YY currently public float of 53.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YY was 525.81K shares.

YY’s Market Performance

YY stocks went up by 14.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.15% and a quarterly performance of 12.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for JOYY Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.95% for YY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YY

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YY reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for YY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to YY, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

YY Trading at 16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY rose by +14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.80. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw -30.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.04 for the present operating margin

+28.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at -4.42. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.