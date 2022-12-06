Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Just Got Our Attention

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) went down by -13.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.76. The company’s stock price has collected 3.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/22 that Blue Apron Withdraws Revenue Target

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE :APRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APRN is at -3.12.

APRN currently public float of 12.93M and currently shorts hold a 46.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APRN was 5.86M shares.

APRN’s Market Performance

APRN stocks went up by 3.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -52.78% and a quarterly performance of -81.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.26% for APRN stocks with a simple moving average of -76.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to APRN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

APRN Trading at -60.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -48.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1514. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -84.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Leitgeb Terri, who sale 784 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 28. After this action, Leitgeb Terri now owns 11,544 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $801 using the latest closing price.

Findley Linda, the President and CEO of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 10,191 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Findley Linda is holding 222,255 shares at $10,419 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Equity return is now at value -213.10, with -53.90 for asset returns.