Agiliti Inc. (AGTI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) went up by 13.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s stock price has collected 29.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Agiliti Inc. (NYSE :AGTI) Right Now?

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 74.42 x from its present earnings ratio.

AGTI currently public float of 132.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGTI was 200.00K shares.

AGTI’s Market Performance

AGTI stocks went up by 29.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.66% and a quarterly performance of 21.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Agiliti Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.24% for AGTI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGTI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGTI reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AGTI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to AGTI, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

AGTI Trading at 21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI rose by +29.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Agiliti Inc. saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTI starting from Leonard Thomas J, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $20.47 back on Jun 23. After this action, Leonard Thomas J now owns 927,025 shares of Agiliti Inc., valued at $614,100 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Thomas J, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Agiliti Inc., sale 7,106 shares at $20.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Leonard Thomas J is holding 927,025 shares at $143,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.