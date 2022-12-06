AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) went up by 21.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.70. The company’s stock price has collected 25.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AERC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AeroClean Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $2.87 above the current price. AERC currently public float of 5.87M and currently shorts hold a 8.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERC was 1.57M shares.

AERC’s Market Performance

AERC stocks went up by 25.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.30% and a quarterly performance of 41.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.67% for AeroClean Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.14% for AERC stocks with a simple moving average of -18.87% for the last 200 days.

AERC Trading at 26.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares surge +40.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERC rose by +25.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, AeroClean Technologies Inc. saw -60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AERC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1337.16 for the present operating margin

+45.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for AeroClean Technologies Inc. stands at -1285.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.28.