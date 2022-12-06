A Lesson to Learn: The Kroger Co. (KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.78. The company’s stock price has collected -5.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Kroger Says Food Inflation Beginning to Ease

Is It Worth Investing in The Kroger Co. (NYSE :KR) Right Now?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KR is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Kroger Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.94, which is $7.43 above the current price. KR currently public float of 711.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KR was 6.62M shares.

KR’s Market Performance

KR stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of -5.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for The Kroger Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.80% for KR stocks with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $56 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to KR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on October 10th of the current year.

KR Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KR fell by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.87. In addition, The Kroger Co. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KR starting from FIKE CARIN L, who sale 5,779 shares at the price of $47.72 back on Dec 02. After this action, FIKE CARIN L now owns 5,320 shares of The Kroger Co., valued at $275,754 using the latest closing price.

Massa Timothy A, the Senior Vice President of The Kroger Co., sale 50,283 shares at $58.03 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Massa Timothy A is holding 163,956 shares at $2,917,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.71 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kroger Co. stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.