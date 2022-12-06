A Lesson to Learn: Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW) went down by -13.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.42. The company’s stock price has collected 14.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :EPOW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EPOW currently public float of 11.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPOW was 146.87K shares.

EPOW’s Market Performance

EPOW stocks went up by 14.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.16% and a quarterly performance of 15.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for EPOW stocks with a simple moving average of 50.83% for the last 200 days.

EPOW Trading at 2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPOW fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. saw 247.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-100.01 for the present operating margin

+47.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stands at -113.42. Equity return is now at value -19.70, with -18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.93.