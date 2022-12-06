A Lesson to Learn: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went down by -3.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.73. The company’s stock price has collected -2.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $92.26, which is $20.25 above the current price. EW currently public float of 612.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 4.45M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went down by -2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.56% and a quarterly performance of -17.08%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.21% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of -23.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EW, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on October 18th of the current year.

EW Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.27. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -42.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $74.18 back on Nov 15. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 18,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $296,720 using the latest closing price.

MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A, the Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 19,875 shares at $74.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A is holding 157,353 shares at $1,473,636 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

+76.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.73. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 17.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.