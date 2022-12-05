Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.97. The company’s stock price has collected 36.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE :ZH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Zhihu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.73, which is $1.37 above the current price. ZH currently public float of 392.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZH was 2.95M shares.

ZH’s Market Performance

ZH stocks went up by 36.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.19% for Zhihu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.02% for ZH stocks with a simple moving average of -17.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.50 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZH reach a price target of $4.70. The rating they have provided for ZH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZH, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

ZH Trading at 25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.02%, as shares surge +32.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH rose by +47.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0955. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw -75.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.99 for the present operating margin

+52.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhihu Inc. stands at -43.89. The total capital return value is set at -28.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.01. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zhihu Inc. (ZH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.