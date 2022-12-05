Winc Inc. (WBEV) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Winc Inc. (AMEX:WBEV) went up by 88.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock price has collected -33.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Winc Inc. (AMEX :WBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Winc Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is $3.94 above the current price. WBEV currently public float of 9.43M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBEV was 191.06K shares.

WBEV’s Market Performance

WBEV stocks went down by -33.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -61.81% and a quarterly performance of -80.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 41.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.32% for Winc Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for WBEV stocks with a simple moving average of -79.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBEV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WBEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBEV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2022.

WBEV Trading at -32.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.96%, as shares sank -25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBEV rose by +34.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3916. In addition, Winc Inc. saw -96.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WBEV

Equity return is now at value -96.40, with -33.80 for asset returns.