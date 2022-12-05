Why Ambev S.A. (ABEV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.32. The company’s stock price has collected 6.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE :ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is at 1.05.

ABEV currently public float of 4.41B and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABEV was 29.71M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV stocks went up by 6.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.38% and a quarterly performance of 5.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.88% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.66% for ABEV stocks with a simple moving average of 8.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEV reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for ABEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 03rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABEV, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

ABEV Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 9.60 for asset returns.