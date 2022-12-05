We Analyzed the Future Direction of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), Here is What We Found

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) went down by -8.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $274.29. The company’s stock price has collected -5.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE :VEEV) Right Now?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Veeva Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $211.13, which is $39.27 above the current price. VEEV currently public float of 124.73M and currently shorts hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VEEV was 1.03M shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV stocks went down by -5.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.38% and a quarterly performance of 2.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.49% for Veeva Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.36% for VEEV stocks with a simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $220 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VEEV reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for VEEV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to VEEV, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

VEEV Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.26. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw -31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Wallach Matthew J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $169.49 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wallach Matthew J now owns 2,546 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $1,694,897 using the latest closing price.

Wallach Matthew J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $166.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Wallach Matthew J is holding 2,546 shares at $1,661,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.31 for the present operating margin

+72.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +23.09. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.