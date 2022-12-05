We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pinterest Inc. (PINS), Here is What We Found

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.23. The company’s stock price has collected -0.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Twitter Is in Chaos. Why That’s Good News for Meta, Snap and Pinterest Stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 178.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PINS is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $2.63 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 582.72M and currently shorts hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 14.09M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.88% and a quarterly performance of 12.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.22% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to PINS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

PINS Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.19. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Silbermann Benjamin, who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $24.97 back on Dec 02. After this action, Silbermann Benjamin now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $3,744,810 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 221,715 shares at $188,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+79.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.25.