We Analyzed the Future Direction of BioVie Inc. (BIVI), Here is What We Found

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) went down by -31.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.26. The company’s stock price has collected -16.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ :BIVI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for BioVie Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $3.51 above the current price. BIVI currently public float of 7.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIVI was 487.80K shares.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BIVI stocks went down by -16.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.59% and a quarterly performance of 95.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.17% for BioVie Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.92% for BIVI stocks with a simple moving average of 74.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BIVI reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for BIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 15th, 2021.

BIVI Trading at 37.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.95%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +149.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -16.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw 22.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from KIM JOANNE WENDY, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.40 back on Dec 07. After this action, KIM JOANNE WENDY now owns 2,000 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $10,798 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -347.40, with -122.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.