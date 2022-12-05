Wall Street Praises Altria Group Inc. (MO) After Recent Earnings Report

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) went up by 1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s stock price has collected 6.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Altria Looks Like a Smoker Struggling to Quit

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE :MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MO is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Altria Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.73, which is $1.1 above the current price. MO currently public float of 1.79B and currently shorts hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MO was 9.27M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO stocks went up by 6.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.22% and a quarterly performance of 5.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.90% for Altria Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.92% for MO stocks with a simple moving average of -0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $53. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MO, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

MO Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.10. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw 0.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.58 for the present operating margin

+66.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +11.67. Equity return is now at value -187.40, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.