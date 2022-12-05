Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) went down by -10.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected -19.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Is It Worth Investing in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ :DCFC) Right Now?

DCFC currently public float of 78.62M and currently shorts hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DCFC was 935.05K shares.

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC stocks went down by -19.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.17% and a quarterly performance of -79.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.93% for Tritium DCFC Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.66% for DCFC stocks with a simple moving average of -78.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

DCFC Trading at -41.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares sank -17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6330. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -86.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.