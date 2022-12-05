Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) went up by 26.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s stock price has collected 56.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :TMDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Titan Medical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. TMDI currently public float of 111.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMDI was 199.96K shares.

TMDI’s Market Performance

TMDI stocks went up by 56.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.10% and a quarterly performance of 42.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Titan Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.88% for TMDI stocks with a simple moving average of 31.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TMDI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMDI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TMDI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2019.

TMDI Trading at 48.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.01%, as shares surge +42.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDI rose by +56.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4453. In addition, Titan Medical Inc. saw 5.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Titan Medical Inc. stands at -73.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.