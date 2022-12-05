The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) went down by -5.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected 8.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

Is It Worth Investing in The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE :GEO) Right Now?

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GEO is at 0.65.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

GEO currently public float of 118.21M and currently shorts hold a 18.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.21M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stocks went up by 8.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.71% and a quarterly performance of 38.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for The GEO Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.63% for GEO stocks with a simple moving average of 56.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at 28.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +34.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.95. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw 47.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from March Shayn P., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, March Shayn P. now owns 56,779 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.77 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +3.12. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.