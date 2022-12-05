Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Funko Inc. (FNKO)

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went up by 7.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.79. The company’s stock price has collected 13.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Bobblehead Maker Funko Delivers Unhappy Holiday Forecast. The Stock Sinks More Than 50%.

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.38, which is $3.87 above the current price. FNKO currently public float of 31.02M and currently shorts hold a 7.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 1.08M shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 13.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.80% and a quarterly performance of -49.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for Funko Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.03% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of -45.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 07th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FNKO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 04th of the current year.

FNKO Trading at -36.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -46.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +13.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, Funko Inc. saw -44.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Fall Jung Jennifer, who sale 37,207 shares at the price of $23.39 back on Sep 19. After this action, Fall Jung Jennifer now owns 52,310 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $870,166 using the latest closing price.

Daw Tracy D, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Funko Inc., sale 26,800 shares at $22.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Daw Tracy D is holding 46,730 shares at $610,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+33.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +4.27. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.