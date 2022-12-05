Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) went up by 3.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.34. The company’s stock price has collected 3.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE :CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is at 0.55.

The average price from analysts is $48.78, which is $6.33 above the current price. CUBE currently public float of 223.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUBE was 1.40M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE stocks went up by 3.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.85% and a quarterly performance of -9.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for CubeSmart. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.58% for CUBE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $45 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CUBE, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +11.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +11.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.53. In addition, CubeSmart saw -26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.33 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +27.17. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.