Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went down by -5.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.15. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 82.60 x from its present earnings ratio.

PGNY currently public float of 81.68M and currently shorts hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 677.73K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.59% for Progyny Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.26% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of -9.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $55 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.40. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw -31.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Livingston Mark S., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Progyny Inc., sale 14,801 shares at $36.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Livingston Mark S. is holding 63,994 shares at $543,197 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 9.60 for asset returns.