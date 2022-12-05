Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went down by -12.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.28. The company’s stock price has collected 17.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.94. ONCY currently public float of 58.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 161.92K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 17.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 42.31% and a quarterly performance of 40.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.75% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 39.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ONCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

ONCY Trading at 33.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.15%, as shares surge +48.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6011. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

Equity return is now at value -73.80, with -56.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.69.