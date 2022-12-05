OmniAb Inc. (OABI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) went up by 18.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 52.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ :OABI) Right Now?

OABI currently public float of 77.12M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OABI was 1.19M shares.

OABI’s Market Performance

OABI stocks went up by 52.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 64.73% and a quarterly performance of -60.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.35% for OmniAb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.42% for OABI stocks with a simple moving average of -56.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OABI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OABI stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for OABI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OABI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $6 based on the research report published on November 29th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OABI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for OABI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

OABI Trading at -40.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.49%, as shares surge +57.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI rose by +52.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, OmniAb Inc. saw -60.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Nov 30. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 1,705,350 shares of OmniAb Inc., valued at $1,016,340 using the latest closing price.

GUSTAFSON KURT A, the EVP, Finance and CFO of OmniAb Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that GUSTAFSON KURT A is holding 170,062 shares at $28,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.